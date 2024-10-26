Brighton boss Hurzeler upset with players after Wolves draw: We failed

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler blasted his players after their 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Wolves snatched a point at Falmer stadium after two goals in the final minutes.

An unhappy Hurzeler later said: “In the end we lost two points and we failed today in our development. We were not mature enough, not professional enough to win this game, so we have to learn quickly.

“You don't win games like this in a beautiful way. You have to win it in an ugly way. I think until our second goal we controlled the game. We defended quite well and then we got too passive. We were not ruthless enough in defending the set pieces. I think a lot of people thought the game was over at 2-0.

"We had the big chance to go for the third goal. We missed this and then we get punished. I know that this team is very young with a lot of potential, but in these moments you stay together, you learn from it and show personality and character and that's what I expect to see now.”

Evan Ferguson scored on the day and Hurzeler added: “Of course it's always helpful for the players that they score and it gives them self- confidence. So I'm happy for Evan. In the first half we played a very good game. We created chances in the second half and there wasn’t a big chance for them. So in the end you win games like this but not in a beautiful way.”