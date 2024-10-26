O'Neil delighted with Wolves spirit for Brighton draw

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was full of praise for his players after their 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Wolves fought back from 2-0 down to score twice in the final minutes for the draw.

O'Neil later said, "“Obviously coming back late gives everyone a lift. It was something we deserved from the game, it looked very unlikely at 85 minutes, of course, when we’d just gone 2-0 down, but in the second half we were the dominant side. To come here to a club where they are in the league, how well they've done against some really good sides recently, the players they have, the money they've spent in the summer, to come and be the better side for 45 minutes, the players deserve an awful lot of credit, especially off the back of the run they've been on.

“To come out second half and be able to find the personality and quality and drive to still produce, that deserves something from the game. We went about it in a strange way and the way the game's going, you're probably expecting it to go 1-1, but as it is at the moment, we decide to try and do it the hard way, and it ended up a little bit crazy at the end, but I’m delighted for the boys, because they've had some tough, tough breaks, some deflections go against us – Schar and the last minute goal at the weekend.

“So, to still be able to keep fighting speaks a lot about what they are and what they try to do. Disappointed with the goals because they were two real poor giveaways. I’m a little bit disappointed in myself for starting with a five as well.

"There’s quite a thing made of being a five at this football club and it did do well against City, but I thought it would be tough today to get any sort of hold of the game in a five against their shape. We were solid to be fair, but we didn't look that much of a threat. Glad that we were quick enough to change to a four quickly at half-time and make a couple of changes, and that it gave us some momentum and energy.”