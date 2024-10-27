Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Wieffer should be disappointed
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says Mats Wieffer will learn from his crucial error in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Wieffer coughed up in injury-time which eventually led to Matheus Cunha scoring Wolves' second goal to deny Brighton their win.

Hurzeler later said, “I didn’t talk to him (straight after the game) but Mats is a great personality.

“Of course he will be disappointed and he should be disappointed.

“Exactly in these moments you can show your character. You will grow as a person.

“You never know from what things failure in life is good and how it will be in the future.

“He will go over it, he will lift himself up, I am rally sure because he is a great character, a great personality "We will help him but I think he doesn’t need help.

“He will learn by this mistake and disappointment." 

