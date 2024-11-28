Wolves starlet Pond says he will cherish Premier League debut for the rest of his life

Wolves youngster Alfie Pond described making his Premier League debut as a dream.

The 20-year-old was involved in the latter stages of their win over Fulham last weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

He came on for Nelson Semedo in added time at Craven Cottage, as the team saw out the result.

He stated to club media: “It was a really good moment for me. It all happened so quick. I think after the fourth goal went in, the gaffer turned around and said, ‘Get yourself ready’, and I was buzzing when he said that.

“I couldn't wait to get on even though it was for only a couple minutes. But I was really happy.”

He then added: “It all felt a bit surreal. It happened so quick after the fourth goal, just within a couple minutes, and then it was over.

“I did manage to get a few touches on the ball, think I got two touches in the end, but I'm obviously really happy to get on the pitch.

“It’s something I'll cherish for the rest of my life. It was such a big moment and I'm really happy.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play