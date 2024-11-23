Wolves boss O'Neil pleased with Lemina, Sa in victory at Fulham

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil explained playing Mario Lemina at centre-half for victory at Fulham.

Wolves were superb for Saturday's 4-1 win at Craven Cottage.

O'Neil said of Lemina: “I thought he was excellent there. It’s not that I thought it was excellent for a midfielder playing there, I thought it was an excellent centre-back performance. Physically, he has the tools to play there, he's strong, he's quick, he's very good with the ball, but obviously there’s a concern when you put someone there who hasn’t played there.

“I don't think he's ever played there in a four, but he hasn't played in the back line for years, there were concerns maybe in his position stuff. We did a bit of work with him yesterday on understanding positioning and Jimenez, but he was excellent at all of it.

“I thought it was a real top performance, and that’s not easy to do at the highest level, when you're thrown into a position that you're not used to. There were so many good performances, it feels wrong to speak too much about individuals, because you could go on forever; Joao Gomes, Rayan, Toti Gomes – Toti’s our number one left back and he just had to play centre-half with Mario Lemina and didn't put a foot wrong.

“Jose Sa as well. Since we brought Sam in to fight and to stay with a group and to earn back his place, there’s some real good stories in there of what the lads have had to go through to get to this point. But we need to move forward again.”

