Wolves' 2-goal Cunha: Never doubts about O'Neil

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha was delighted with his double in their win at Fulham.

Cunha struck twice as Wolves won 4-1 at Craven Cottage.

He later said, “It’s so good. We didn’t start the season the way we want, but we kept working. Now it’s four games (unbeaten).

“I always say about the group – we believe a lot. We know everyone’s potential. Everyone played very well. I’m so happy with the result and I think it shows the character of the group.

“When the results don’t come, people start to get a little upset. But when you start to get going, it shows that everyone is together. If we do that, we can do many more things.

“Two very beautiful goals. You don’t think about the quality of the goals in the game, but I’m happy with these kind of things.”

On manager Gary O’Neil, he added: “We never had doubts (about the manager). He did a lot of good things for us last season. Everyone in the group has grown up with him.”