Wolves captain Lemina happy to play where needed for cause

Wolves midfielder Marino Lemina would play in goal if it meant helping the team.

The captain was impressive in a win over Fulham at the weekend, slotting into defence.

While he hopes to go back to his midfield spot sooner than later, Lemina is not one to complain about being picked anywhere on the pitch.

On winning the game, he stated: “The confidence is back. We can tell that in the training, we're working really, really well, and everyone is positive. We believe that we can do something better than what we did in the previous games. I think we showed that we are good team and we can do better.”

On improvements in recent games, he added: “You know the mentality. We never give up. Some people said that we were really bad and stuff, but we believe in what we're doing in training every day, and some people like Rayan stepped up his level, Cunha, Jorgen - I can name a lot of players that were doing great during this time, then we keep working really hard, and I think that we deserve this as well.”

On his versatility, he finished: “You know, it's my club, and I will my everything for this club, for the team, and if I have to play centre back, I have to play goalkeeper, I will do it. I enjoyed to be with the boys. I enjoyed playing for the gaffer. I will give my everything.”

