Wolves star set for HUGE move to France as deal agreed

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has reached an agreement with Marseille in France.

The South Korean, who was the subject of racial abuse in a recent Wolves friendly, is ready to quit the Premier League.

Per The Sun, he has a deal for personal terms with L’OM, who are also signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

However, they will have to bid higher if they are to secure Hee-chan from Wolves.

Their opening offer worth £20 million was turned down by the Premier League club.

Wolves are said to be asking for £30m to let Hwang go this summer, as he is a key player.

