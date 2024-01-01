Marseille make call on pursuit of Man Utd forward Greenwood

Tribal Football
Marseille have not been deterred in their quest to bring Mason Greenwood to the club.

The Manchester United forward is one of the most sought after attackers on the market, despite his personal history.

Per RMC Sport, despite the Marseille mayor speaking out against a possible transfer, the club are undeterred.

There is other interest in Greenwood, who United want to sell permanently this summer.

Italian giants Lazio are also pushing to conclude a deal, but have offered less of a fee to United than Marseille.

Premier League clubs had previously been mentioned as having an interest, but they have not put in any bids.

