Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood may not get his move to Marseille after all.

Reports in the French and English press had indicated that a deal between the two clubs had been reached.

However, Greenwood has not yet said yes to Marseille, as there is also interest from Lazio.

Per The Sun, L’OM were very close to signing Greenwood for a £27million fee.

However, Greenwood is taking too long to make up his mind about where he goes.

He has been made aware that a return to Manchester United is not on the cards.

Marseille are said to be showing an interest in Brighton ace Simon Adingra as an alternative.