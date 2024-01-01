Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker AdingraAction Plus
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood may not get his move to Marseille after all.

Reports in the French and English press had indicated that a deal between the two clubs had been reached.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Greenwood has not yet said yes to Marseille, as there is also interest from Lazio.

Per The Sun, L’OM were very close to signing Greenwood for a £27million fee.

However, Greenwood is taking too long to make up his mind about where he goes.

He has been made aware that a return to Manchester United is not on the cards.

Marseille are said to be showing an interest in Brighton ace Simon Adingra as an alternative.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGreenwood MasonAdingra SimonMarseilleBrightonManchester UnitedLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio president Lotito willing to go higher for Man Utd forward Greenwood
Marseille make call on pursuit of Man Utd forward Greenwood
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood is a champion