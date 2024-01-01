Lazio president Lotito willing to go higher for Man Utd forward Greenwood

Tribal Football
Lazio president Claudio Lotito is willing to go higher for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

After seeing Olympique Marseille's move stall in recent days, Lotito has been encouraged and isn't giving up on winning the race for Greenwood's signature.

Lotito's last offer was for €25m cash plus 50 per cent of the sell-on fee. However, he's willing to go higher knowing Greenwood is still available, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Greenwood's former United teammate Anthony Martial, now off contract, has also been offered to Lazio this past week.

For the moment, Lotito is pushing hard for Greenwood, particularly after the sale of Ciro Immobile to Besiktas.

