Wolves scouts watching Watford attacker Chakvetadze
Watford’s Georgian star Giorgi Chakvetadze is being tracked by Wolves.
The Sun says Wolves see Chakvetadze as a January transfer target.
Wolves scouts watched the midfielder against Leeds on Tuesday and will continue tracking the 25 year-old leading up to the New Year.
Watford would be prepared to sell midseason at a starting price of £20m.
Chakvetadze signed for Watford permanently from Gent for £2m in February after an initial loan.