Wolves scouts watching Watford attacker Chakvetadze

Watford’s Georgian star Giorgi Chakvetadze is being tracked by Wolves.

The Sun says Wolves see Chakvetadze as a January transfer target.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wolves scouts watched the midfielder against Leeds on Tuesday and will continue tracking the 25 year-old leading up to the New Year.

Watford would be prepared to sell midseason at a starting price of £20m.

Chakvetadze signed for Watford permanently from Gent for £2m in February after an initial loan.