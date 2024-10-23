Wilshire waves emotional goodbye to Arsenal as he joins Norwich as first-team coach

Arsenal hero Jack Wilshire has left his role as Under-18s manager and joined Norwich City as a first-team coach.

Wilshire led the academy side to the to the FA Youth Cup Final in his first full season in charge and over his two-year tenure he developed some of the club’s brightest talents. The former midfielder has been an influential figure for the club’s young players in a vital time in their careers but now moves on to a new challenge.

Academy Manager Per Mertesacker had nothing but praise for Wilshire and admitted it was sad to see him go.

He said, "Jack’s development as a coach over the past two seasons has been really impressive. Jack has represented Arsenal in the best possible way, both as a player and in his role as an academy coach.

"Jack has not only been a role model for our younger generation on the pitch – showing the young players the skills required at the highest level, but has also demonstrated every day how to be the best possible person.

“Of course, we are all sad to see Jack leave, but we are so proud that we have played a positive part in his development into the next stage of his career as a young coach. We wish Jack and his family well at Norwich City, and his many friends here will be keeping in close contact with him as his journey in coaching continues.”

Wilshere sent an emotional message to the club and its fans.

He declared, “I’ve loved every minute of my time as Under-18s head coach and would like to thank Edu, Per, Mikel, my colleagues in the academy and everyone at the club for their fantastic support during my time in the role.

“As everyone knows, Arsenal is and always will be part of who I am, and the club means so much to me. However, this opportunity has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment.

“I have an incredibly special bond with the players and staff at Arsenal, and am so proud of the work we have done as a collective over the last two-and-a-half years. It’s been a privilege to have been involved in the development and progression of such a special group, and I’ll be continuing to watch and support from afar. The future is exciting both for the academy players and the club, and I know the group I’ve been working with will continue to progress and have the potential to achieve great things.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Arsenal Football Club for their support and understanding in my decision and wish everybody at the club the very best for the future. This club will always be close to my heart and for me, this is a ‘see you again’ rather than ‘goodbye’.”