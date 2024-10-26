Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...

Tribal Football
Pep Guardiola remained coy over his future at Manchester City on Friday.

Off contract in June, Guardiola is yet to enter talks about a new deal.

Asked for an update ahead of today's clash with Wolves, Guardiola said: “I’m pretty sure the club had options when Txiki (Begiristain, sporting director) leaves and they have options when Pep will leave.

“Sooner or later it is going to happen and they are prepared so it’s not going to be a surprise. They know I have to – every sport director or whatever, that’s why I’m here for many years – I want to be convinced it’s what’s best for the club.

“I will not delay any action knowing that I’m creating a problem for the club. If I feel I’m a problem for the club right now I will take a decision as quick as possible. But I don’t have that feeling, they understand the reasons I have. That’s why Wolves is the priority.” 

Asked what would be key reason for a decision, Guardiola joked: "The weather. I'm waiting for it to change, and after I will take a decision."

Meanwhile, Guardiola's biographer Guillem Balague has stated on BBC Sport that he believes Guardiola is leaning towards a departure in June.

Back surgery and not seeing his family regularly are reasons for Guardiola hesitating on committing to a new City deal.

