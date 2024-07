Wolves reviving plans for Gladbach defender Elvedi

Wolves are reviving plans for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

German media sources say Elvedi is being considered at Wolves as a replacement for skipper Max Kilman.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kilman is attracting enquiries from West Ham, Newcastle and Manchester United.

As such, Wolves are drawing up contingency plans, including a move for Elvedi.

Wolves made a serious move for the Switzerland defender a year ago and now are ready to try again.