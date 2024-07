West Ham fail with bid for Wolves captain Kilman

Wolves have rejected a bid from West Ham United for captain Max Kilman.

The Express & Star says West Ham have failed with a £25m offer for the defender.

Wolves turned down a £30m bid from Napoli a year ago for Kilman.

The centre-half is rated at £45m by the board, which will sell if their valuation is met.

Wolves face the need to make a big sale to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.