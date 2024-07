Borussia Dortmund targeting Newcastle winger Minteh

Borussia Dortmund are targeting Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

The youngster has just come off an impressive loan with Feyenoord this past season.

Feyenoord would like to keep hold of Minteh, but they could face competition from Dortmund, says Sky Deutschland.

Dortmund see Minteh as an alternative to Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Newcastle may be forced to sell Minteh this summer over Financial Fair Play concerns.