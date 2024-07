Man Utd turning to Wolves captain Kilman

Manchester United are interested in Wolves captain Max Kilman.

The defender is attracting major interest from across Europe this summer.

Wolves, says the Express & Star, haven't pulled Kilman off the market and will consider offers starting at £50m.

West Ham are interested in Kilman, but now United are stepping in.

United see Kilman as an alternative to Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.