Wolves release four players from their academy in squad revamp

Wolves have released four players from their academy as part of a squad revamp as part of a squad revamp.

The Premier League side have moved along Owen Hesketh, Kam Kandola, Ethan McLeod and Mason Rees.

All four players have been officially informed of the decision and are no longer contracted to the club.

Hesketh joined the club as a first-year scholar back in 2019 from Manchester City.

Kandola departs after more than 13 years at the club, while McLeod is another who has been there for nearly a decade.

Rees joined Wolves at the age of nine but was not able to impress sufficiently in recent years.