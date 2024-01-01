Man City interested in Palace defender as contract expiry nears

Manchester City are said to be keeping tabs on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi's situation.

The Premier League giants are pushing ahead with plans to bring in the ex-Chelsea youth team star.

Guehi failed to secure a move to Newcastle United in the transfer window this summer.

According to The Mail, Guehi is one who could be set for a big move in a year’s time.

He will only have one year left on his contract next summer, which would force Palace into a sale.

There is even a chance he may run down his contract and move on a free in two years’ time.