Larsen: I know Wolves will see my best

Jorgen Strand Larsen has explained leaving Celta Vigo for Wolves.

The Norway striker made the move a fortnight ago.

He told Radio Marca: "Celta will be my home all my life. But I am 24 years old and going to the Premier is a dream.

"Fighting to stay with Celta this last season has helped me a lot mentally , it has made me stronger."

On Manchester City striker and Norway teammate Erling Haaland, Larsen said: "I have already joked a lot with Haaland. I have told him to see if I score more goals. We are very good friends and I already want to face him.

"I dream of scoring many goals here at Wolves. I am 24 years old and I know that the best is yet to come."