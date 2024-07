Wolves prepared to sell Podence

Wolves are prepared to sell Daniel Podence this summer.

The winger spent last season on-loan with Olympiakos, helping them win the Europa Conference League.

Greek media sources say Wolves are now willing to sell Podence.

The midfielder can leave Molineux for £5-10m in the coming months.

For their part, Olympiakos are keen to turn Podence's loan into a permanent transfer.