Wolves star Cunha: Man Utd interest a real honour

Wolves star Matheus Cunha has spoken about links to Manchester United and other top teams.

The Brazilian was linked to United when he left Atletico Madrid and signed for Wolves two years ago.

The 25-year-old was teased by a friend about the rumors in a video posted online.

He stated of United: "You know it's a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United. One of the biggest clubs in the world.

"But I'm happy at Wolves. If I'm lucky, I play another good season, but the window is open, you never know."

There is no suggestion that United will move for Cunha, as the club have a very different recruitment team to the one that targeted him in the past.

