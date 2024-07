Cunha: I tried to convince Lima to choose Wolves over Chelsea

Cunha: I tried to convince Lima to choose Wolves over Chelsea

Matheus Cunha admits he's held talks with Pedro Lima about a move to Wolves.

The Sport Recife fullback is a step away from joining Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Wolves striker Cunha made an attempt to convince the youngster about joining him at Molineux.

"I wanted him to be playing with me because I think Wolves were also interested," he told Globesporte.

"But well, he made his decision, Chelsea are a great club and I hope he plays and I hope to face him often.”