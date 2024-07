Porto defender Carmo interesting Wolves and Leicester

Porto defender David Carmo is interesting Wolves and Leicester City.

The left-sided defender has just come off an impressive season with the Portuguese giants.

However, Porto are willing to sell and a move to England is being considered.

Local sources say Wolves and the Foxes are both keen on Carmo this summer.

Wolves have already raided Portuguese football this month with a swoop for Braga winger Rodrigo Gomes.