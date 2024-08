Wolves open Burnley talks for Esteve

Burnley defender Maxime Esteve is a target for Wolves.

Wolves see Esteve as a replacement for Max Kilman after his departure for West Ham.

Esteve spent last season on-loan from Montpellier and has now signed permanently with the Clarets.

However, Wolves are now making a move to bring the defender back to the Premier League.

Talks are now underway between the two clubs for Esteve.