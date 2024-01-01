Man City make huge sum after sell on clause activates

Manchester City have earned a cool £2.5m as a result of the sell-on clause they put into a previous transfer deal.

The Citizens sold Aro Muric to Burnley two years ago when he was unable to break into the first team.

The 25-year-old has now signed for Ipswich Town to come back into the Premier League, after Burnley’s relegation.

The deal includes a fee that is an initial £8m, rising to £10m with add-ons depending on performances.

City will take a portion of that transfer, as they included a nearly 25 percent sell-on clause in the agreement that took Muric to Burnley, per Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League champions have now managed a total profit from sales of £60 million this summer.