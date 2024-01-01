Tribal Football
Wolves move for Gunners keeper Ramsdale
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be heading to another Premier League club.

The English shot stopper is not in favor at the Emirates Stadium under boss Mikel Arteta.Per The Mail, Ramsdale does not want to stay for another season as no.2 behind David Raya.

He is now the subject of a loan proposal from Premier League outfit Wolves.

Gary O’Neil’s side would prefer to sell their keeper Jose Sa and bring in Ramsdale.

However, Arsenal are thought to prefer a direct sale, as it would give them money to sign new players.

