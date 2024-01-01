Tribal Football
Begovic offers Arsenal advice to Ramsdale

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has advice for a top Premier League keeper.

Begovic, who often played second fiddle as a no.2 at clubs, urged Arsenal shot stopper Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club.

Begovic believes that Ramsdale is too good a keeper to sit on the Arsenal bench for another season, with David Raya the no.1.

He told talkSPORT: "Yeah, with how good Aaron is, he is too good not to play.

"I know the luxury of Arsenal and these top clubs who try to have two elite world-class goalkeepers on the books, but it gets really difficult.

He added: "He probably should go, he needs to go for his career and his England chances, but if Arsenal don’t let him go he’s still under contract and paying his wages so it’s a really tricky situation."

