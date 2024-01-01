Arsenal leave Ramsdale out of US tour squad

Arsenal have named a 26-man squad as they head to pre-season in the United States.

The Gunners are set for a key few weeks as they prepare for the new Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s team finished second in the last two seasons and are hoping to make a push for top spot this time around.

Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba will not be on the tour.

The stars are being given additional rest as they had long seasons and international duty.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz are heading to the United States on July 25th.

Arsenal do have friendlies versus Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon scheduled after the USA tour and before the new season begins.