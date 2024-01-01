Wolves midfielder Hodge suffers setback with Huddersfield

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge has suffered an injury setback with loan club Huddersfield Town.

Hodge may not be seen until the New Year due to a groin injury.

“You don’t know yet, it’s still early days,” said Jim Crawford, the Republic of Ireland U21 coach, to the Irish Examiner.

“There is a real likelihood he won’t be involved for eight to 10 weeks, which is disappointing for him. You don’t know though, the boy’s recovery powers could be quick, it could be eight weeks.

“It’s a difficult situation for Joe because he saw the build-up to the game and wants to be part of it, but it is what it is.

“That’s the nature of the beast. I have no doubt that he will be back stronger and better than what he is now.”