Wolves are waiting on news over Hwang Hee-chan's injury picked up with South Korea.

The striker was forced off against Jordan last week with an apparent ankle injury.

Hwang took a blow to the ankle during the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win on Thursday.

Wolves are now waiting on news from the South Korea camp on the extent of the injury.

However, it's suggested Wolves won't have a clear idea until Hwang returns to England this week.