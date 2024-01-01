Tribal Football
Wolves chief Jackson: Auxerre good test for Hoever

Wolves development chief Matt Jackson says they're keeping tabs on Ki-Jana Hoever's progress with Auxerre.

The fullback is on a season-long loan with the French club.

Jackson told the club's website: “It’s a similar situation to Fabio (Silva, on-loan with Las Palmas). Two players that we've seen a lot, we’ve invested a lot in, and now we're just trying to get the very best that we can from them. That's the balance that we always have. We have to have a commercial eye on these things as well.

“But Ki-Jana plays a lot of football, plays a lot of minutes in a great league over there in France. It'll be a really good test for him, a different test.

"We know he can do it in the Championship easily, but going to Auxerre, he's going to get some really good tests over there.”

