Wolves chief Jackson explains Chiquinho Mallorca move
Wolves development chief Matt Jackson has explained sending Chiquinho on-loan to Real Mallorca.

The attacker saw action for Wolves at the start of the season, before he was sent away ahead of the transfer deadline.

Jackson told the club's website: “Chiquinho needs to get in the team and knew he'd have that challenge. He had a chance here in pre-season, so Gary saw a lot of him with his staff and made the decision to send him out to prove to us exactly what he is next summer, so we've got all of the picture available.

"He has to make that impact, but he's going to be doing it at a high level.

“It's important that Chiquinho himself saw how Gary (O'Neil) and his staff work, so he knows the expectation, the requirements, the qualities required to become a first-team player here.

"It’s really important that they know the bar they're trying to clear, the quality that they have to show, the consistency that they have to show, and that's what we try and build into these development loans.”

