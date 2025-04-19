Tribal Football
Wolves midfielder Gomes: Best form of my career
Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes admits he feels in the best form of his career.

Gomes was speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United.

He told club's website: “I am very happy at the moment with what the team is going through, but I still think we need to remain focused and stay grounded, because mathematically it’s not over, so our focus is paramount for the time being, avoiding any errors.

“I am the kind of person that knows anything can change in a split second. Right now we’re in a good spot with our points, but it can change so easily from one week to another so our biggest focus should be game by game, instead of looking forward too much.”

Gomes also declared: “I think this is the best moment of my life, professional speaking and also personally. It seems like everything right now is coming into place which makes me really happy. I’m thankful to god and my teammates for making this happen.

“As long as I continue to play with passion, and continue helping the team, making the supporters proud, that’s all that matters. It’s not just me, but all of the players want to give their all for the team, so I think it comes easily being frustrated at not being able to help the team.”

