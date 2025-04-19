Man Utd boss Amorim offers more detail on duo's Old Trafford halftime exit

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has offered more detail on the halftime exits of Noussair Mazraoui and Victor Lindelof on Thursday night.

Mazraoui started the Europa League quarterfinal second-leg against Lyon, while Victor Lindelof was scheduled to come on at halftime. But both players left Old Trafford at halftime due to "family issues".

On Friday, Amorim offered more detail on the situation.

Ahead of their clash with Wolves on Sunday, Amorim said: “He (Lindelof)'s available.

“He has personal issues, like Nous, so we had to let him go but everything is okay now. I know that football is really important but there are things that are more important and then they will be ready to face the next game.

"Both (issues arose) during the game and sometimes you don't control these things. Everything happened this season! But everything is okay now."