Eintracht Frankfurt in contact with Wolves striker Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt are moving for Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

Silva has impressed on-loan with a struggling Las Palmas team in LaLiga this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt have already gathered all the necessary information about the 22-year-old, says Sky Deutschland.

For the club's management team, including sporting director Markus Krösche, Silva is considered an interesting option and initial talks have even taken place.

SGE see Silva as a potential replacement for Omar Marmoush, who was sold to Manchester City in January.

In La Liga, the Portugal U21 international currently has ten goals and three assists in 23 matches. His contract in England expires next year.