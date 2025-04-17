Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

Eintracht Frankfurt in contact with Wolves striker Silva

Carlos Volcano
Eintracht Frankfurt in contact with Wolves striker Silva
Eintracht Frankfurt in contact with Wolves striker SilvaLaLiga
Eintracht Frankfurt are moving for Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

Silva has impressed on-loan with a struggling Las Palmas team in LaLiga this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt have already gathered all the necessary information about the 22-year-old, says Sky Deutschland.

For the club's management team, including sporting director Markus Krösche, Silva is considered an interesting option and initial talks have even taken place.

SGE see Silva as a potential replacement for Omar Marmoush, who was sold to Manchester City in January.

In La Liga, the Portugal U21 international currently has ten goals and three assists in 23 matches. His contract in England expires next year. 

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueSilva FabioEintracht FrankfurtWolvesLas PalmasBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Tottenham approach Eintracht Frankfurt for Santos
Carragher on Liverpool's bid for Isak: I don't think they'll go break the bank for him
Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee Bajcetic