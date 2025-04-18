'He's scoring a lot' - Ruben Amorim opens door to Man United move for Matheus Cunha

Man United manager Ruben Amorim heaped praise on Wolves striker Matheus Cunha ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Wolves at the end of the season after an impressive campaign with the Premier League strugglers.

Cunha has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in his 30 games across all competitions, drawing interest from several of England’s elite sides.

Man United are reportedly exploring the possibility of triggering his £62.5 million ($82m) release clause and Ruben Amorim is seemingly a big fan.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game, Amorim said: "I think he's doing an amazing job. He's playing a 343, he's doing quite well. He's changing some players, he has real quality players - Cunha and all these guys, they have real quality.

“They are fresh. So we know it's going to be a tough match and we are going to need a lot from our supporters. I know it is a bad thing to ask anything this season from our fans but we need them on Sunday."

When asked if Cunha could head to United next year, Amorim added: "I just gave the example because I remembered about Matheus - he's scoring a lot of goals. Just that."