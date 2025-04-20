Wolves matchwinner Sarabia leaves Man Utd stunned and silenced

Wolverhampton Wanderers have secured mathematical Premier League (PL) safety after Pablo Sarabia scored a stunning free-kick to clinch a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, as the visitors achieved five consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since 1970.

Unsurprisingly, Man United boss Ruben Amorim opted to make five changes following the dramatic ET victory in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Lyon, with debutant Tyler Fredricson among those to come into the starting lineup.

Those who were selected played their part in an uninspiring first half at Old Trafford, perhaps reflecting the fact that Man United have little to play for in the league, knowing they are already guaranteed to finish the season with the club’s worst PL points tally.

Christian Eriksen, who is expected to leave this summer, at least provided a brief moment of excitement when he registered the first shot on target just after the half-hour mark, forcing José Sá to tip over from a dipping free-kick.

Kobbie Mainoo then tried his luck with a curling effort, but in truth, his strike never looked like troubling the Wolves goalkeeper as it drifted harmlessly past the far post.

After failing to see an improvement in the opening stages of the first half, Amorim opted to make a triple change around the hour mark, introducing Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot in the hope they could add some much-needed impetus to Man United’s performance.

However, it was ultimately a Wolves substitute who found the all-important breakthrough in the 77th minute when Sarabia curled an unstoppable free-kick over the wall and out of André Onana’s reach, sparking scenes of jubilation among the away support in the corner of Old Trafford.

Mount then failed to capitalise on a couple of promising chances to net a late equaliser, ensuring Wolves could celebrate completing a league double over the Red Devils for the first time since 1979/80.

The win has moved Vítor Pereira’s side up to 15th and level on points with 14th-placed Man United, who have now lost 15 PL games in a season for the first time in their history.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

