Amorim hands Fredricson full Man Utd debut against Wolves

Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy / Profimedia
Tyler Fredricson will make his full Premier League debut for Manchester United today against Wolves.

The defender will start alongside Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, with fellow youngster Harry Amass also starting at left-back.

Fredricson, 20, has come right through the United youth system and today will mark a first team debut at any level for the centre-half.

Fredricson has made matchday squads in the past for both the Premier League and Europa League.

The defender penned a first pro contract with United in 2022.

United meet Wolves at Old Trafford today sitting in 14th place on the Premier League.

