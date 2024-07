Wolves in contact with Anderlecht goalkeeper Schmeichel

Anderlecht goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is being lined up for a return to the Premier League.

The former Leicester City captain has admitted he's missed English football.

Bold says Wolves are showing interest in the veteran for next season.

There is contact between the Premier League club and Schmeichel's camp.

And it's suggested Anderlecht won't stand in the Dane's way should he make clear he fancies a move to Molineux.