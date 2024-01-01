Schmeichel: What Kane was like at Leicester...

Schmeichel: What Kane was like at Leicester...

Anderlecht goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has recalled having England captain Harry Kane as a teammate.

Ahead of Denmark's Euros clash with England, Schmeichel discussed the Bayern Munich striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kane was loaned to Leicester City from Tottenham back in 2013.

Former Foxes captain Schmeichel recalled: "I remember a very hungry guy who came through the door in Leicester. He was someone who really wanted to prove himself and who worked very hard.

"He was like a sponge in terms of absorbing information from some of the players he had around him.

"He works incredibly hard, and what can you say about Harry? He is world class and one of the world's best strikers."