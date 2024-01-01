Ex-Leicester captain Schmeichel open to England return

Former Leicester City captain Kasper Schmeichel admits he'd be open to a return to England.

Schmeichel left OGC Nice for Anderlecht last September. The Denmark international is on an expiring contract, but there is an option for another year.

The goalkeeper, 37, is now open to a move and admits he misses English football.

"For me, it is the ultimate. I love playing in England because that's the kind of football I grew up with, still watch and love to be a part of," Schmeichel told Bold.dk.

"There is no doubt that English football has a big place in my heart, and it is a place I miss playing. It may be that I end up there again one day."