Belgian duo in contact with released Leicester midfielder Praet

Released Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is fielding interest from Belgium.

Anderlecht and Antwerp have made contact with the Belgium international.

However, Voetbal24 says Praet has no plans to return home at this stage in his career.

Instead, a return to Serie A for the former Sampdoria midfielder has been mooted.

Praet will become a free agent when his Foxes deal expires at the end of June.