Wolves in compo talks with Al-Shabab for Pereira

Wolves are in talks with Al-Shabab over a compensation fee for Vitor Pereira.

Wolves sacked manager Gary O'Neil today after Saturday's defeat at home to Ipswich Town.

TalkSPORT says Wolves have moved for Pereira as a replacement and talks are underway with Al-Shabab about buying out his contract.

The Saudi Pro League club are prepred to do business with Wolves.

Pereira's agent is Jorge Mendes, who is close to Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

