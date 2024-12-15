Wolves announce O'Neil departure

Wolves have announced the dismissal of manager Gary O'Neil.

O'Neil and his staff have been axed after Saturday's home defeat to Ipswich Town.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.”

Defeat yesterday leaves Wolves 19th on the Premier League table, four points from safety.

O'Neil had stepped up last year after Julen Lopetegui's decision to leave on the eve of the 2023/24 season.

