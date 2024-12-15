Liverpool cast wide net as they seek Robertson successor

Tribal Football
Liverpool are actively shopping for a new left-back.

The Daily Mail says the Reds are seeking a long-term successor for senior left-back Andrew Robertson.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is under consideration, as is Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes signed Kerkez for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar before he left Dean Court for Liverpool last season.

Bayern Munich's Bosman prospect Alphonso Davies is another option being considered inside Anfield for 2025.

 

