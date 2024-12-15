Liverpool cast wide net as they seek Robertson successor

Liverpool are actively shopping for a new left-back.

The Daily Mail says the Reds are seeking a long-term successor for senior left-back Andrew Robertson.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is under consideration, as is Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes signed Kerkez for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar before he left Dean Court for Liverpool last season.

Bayern Munich's Bosman prospect Alphonso Davies is another option being considered inside Anfield for 2025.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play