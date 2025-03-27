Roma loanee Saelemaekers attracting Newcastle, Forest interest

Tribal Football
Action Plus
AS Roma midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers is attracting Premier League interest.

The Belgium international is on-loan at Roma this season from AC Milan and has shone with the Giallorossi.

However, Saelemaekers' future is undecided, with his Roma deal not carrying a permanent option.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are interested in Saelemaekers ahead of the summer market.

And Milan would be willing to sell at a starting price for €25m.

Any move from either Premier League club would hinge on qualifying for next season's Champions League. 

