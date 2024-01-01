Wolves fullback Semedo happy to be back for Forest draw

Tribal Football
Wolves fullback Semedo happy to be back for Forest drawAction Plus
Wolves fullback Nelson Semedo was left delighted with their draw against Nottingham Forest.

Semedo was back after a three-match suspension for the 1-1 result.

He told the Wolves website: “It was a tough game. I think the draw was a fair result for both teams. I think both teams did really well, and we did really well, especially in the first half, we had more of the ball, we created chances, and we had a lot of chances.

“In the beginning of the game, we had a chance to score a goal with Rayan (Ait-Nouri), but unfortunately, we didn't score. Then what a strike (from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde). It was really good.

“But if they told me that we’d have drawn, then I’d have taken it, but I think we did well.

“It feels good to be back. I've been working a lot to try to match the same good physicality that the team are at right now. I will keep working because I still have a lot to improve physically.

“But it felt good to be back and to help the team get a point here because it’s always difficult to get points here in this stadium and against this team, so I'm glad.”

 

