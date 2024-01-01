Wolves fullback Semedo happy to be back for Forest draw

Wolves fullback Nelson Semedo was left delighted with their draw against Nottingham Forest.

Semedo was back after a three-match suspension for the 1-1 result.

He told the Wolves website: “It was a tough game. I think the draw was a fair result for both teams. I think both teams did really well, and we did really well, especially in the first half, we had more of the ball, we created chances, and we had a lot of chances.

“In the beginning of the game, we had a chance to score a goal with Rayan (Ait-Nouri), but unfortunately, we didn't score. Then what a strike (from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde). It was really good.

“But if they told me that we’d have drawn, then I’d have taken it, but I think we did well.

“It feels good to be back. I've been working a lot to try to match the same good physicality that the team are at right now. I will keep working because I still have a lot to improve physically.

“But it felt good to be back and to help the team get a point here because it’s always difficult to get points here in this stadium and against this team, so I'm glad.”