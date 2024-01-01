Palace make major Johnstone decision following transfer request

Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone has handed in his transfer request as transfer talk with several clubs begins.

Johnstone has now been stripped of his number-one jersey at Palace as a plethora of clubs look to sign him.

These clubs include Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest according to the Daily Mail.

Dean Henderson is set to take his place in the Palace side after joining from Manchester United last August.

Manager Oliver Glasner is said to have placed Johnstone’s price at around £10M which is a steal for a player of his calibre.

An exit is almost certain this summer as the transfer window comes to a close, Johnstone will not want to watch on from the bench this season.